PCB management body gets three-month extension

Muhammad Saleem Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

LAHORE: Caretaker Prime Minister and patron of Pakistan Cricket Board Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has granted a three month extension to the PCB Management Committee.

Zaka Ashraf currently heads the 10-member Management Committee. Zaka Ashraf led PCB Management Committee was formed in July 2023 for a four month period, and the Caretaker Prime Minister, using his prerogative, has given a three-month extension.

Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf has lauded Fakhar Zaman’s outstanding 126 not out in Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru. In a telephone conversation with Fakhar Zaman, Zaka Ashraf praised his exceptional performance.

In recognition of his stellar effort, Chairman PCB Management Committee announced a reward of Rs one million for Fakhar Zaman. Zaka Ashraf extended his best wishes to Fakhar Zaman and the entire Pakistan team for their upcoming fixtures and expressed optimism about witnessing similar performances and success in the future.

