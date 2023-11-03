Zaka Ashraf’s future in PCB to be decided after World Cup: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Friday that there would be no decision on the future of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee’s chief Zaka Ashraf until the end of the World Cup.

He made the remarks during an interview with Dawn News.

To a question about the controversy surrounding Zaka Ashraf, and his speculated removal from the PCB chief post, the caretaker premier said he would like to continue with Ashraf under the “doctrine of necessity.”

“At this time, I don’t think we would take a major decision in this regard,” he said, adding that a change in the PCB hierarchy at this stage would only demoralise the national team participating in the World Cup in India.

Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq resigns after ‘clash of interest’ allegations

The premier’s statement comes amid reports that Zaka Ashraf would not get an extension when his four-month tenure at the PCB ends on November 5.

Commenting on Pakistan cricket team’s progress in the mega event, Kakar said the team still had a chance to qualify for the semifinal. “I know Pakistan will play their best cricket and make it happen.”

Despite losing four World Cup games on the trot, Pakistan are still in the semifinal race.

If they beat Black Caps by 83 runs while batting first, or chase down the target in 35 overs batting second tomorrow, before defeating defending champions England, they will be well-placed for the fourth spot. A draw or a defeat in any of the games would land a fatal blow to their campaign.