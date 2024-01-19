AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
European shares advance as chipmakers rally

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

PARIS: European shares bounced back on Thursday following three straight sessions of losses, buoyed by Richemont and Flutter’s upbeat results, while investors parsed the European Central Bank’s December policy meeting minutes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.6% higher after falling to a six-week low in the previous session.

Supporting the benchmark index, shares of Richemont climbed 10.4% after the Cartier jewellery owner’s third-quarter sales exceeded forecasts after a revenue jump in China. Other luxury stocks, including LVMH and Kering , added 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively, boosting the personal and household good index 1.3%.

Watches of Switzerland slumped 36.7%, logging its biggest single-day percentage drop yet after the luxury retailer cut its annual revenue and profit margin forecast.

ECB policymakers meeting last month appeared confident that inflation was heading back to target but saw risks that warranted steady policy and high borrowing costs, the accounts of the December policy meeting showed.

“If we look at the minutes from the ECB, a couple of points that stand out are the acknowledgment of better than expected inflation data and an element of caution related to wages,” said Georgios Leontaris, CIO - Switzerland and EMEA at HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Wages are still a little bit elevated, not just in Europe, in the UK and the US also, but clearly, it was that wages element that perhaps prevented the ECB governing council to give more credence on cuts in the December meeting.” The recent remarks from policymakers to manage market expectations have caused traders to scale back rate-cut bets, with the first cut now being priced in for April instead of March.

The focus has shifted to the ECB’s January policy decision, with the bank entering its quiet period before next week’s meeting.

Among corporate updates, online betting giant Flutter jumped 15.3% after analysts said fourth-quarter market share gains and stronger-than-expected win margins in the fast growing US market augured well for 2024.

Flutter’s shares lifted the travel and leisure index up 5.2%, while Irish stocks advanced 3.9%, logging their best single day performance in over a year.

The food and beverages index was a drag, down 0.5%, led by a 1.8% fall in Campari after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the Italian spirits maker to “underperform” from “sector perform” over concerns of volatility in recent quarterly results.

The technology sector, which houses the bulk of Europe’s chipmaker companies, rose 2.9%, tracking positive quarterly results from Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC.

