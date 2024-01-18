AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur resigns after portfolio change

BR Web Desk Published January 18, 2024 Updated January 18, 2024 07:43pm

Former Pakistan team director, Mickey Arthur, and ex-batting coach Andrew Puttick, who were assigned duties at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore after a change in their portfolios in November 2023, have resigned from their respective positions, the cricket board said.

The national team’s head coach during the World Cup 2023 Grant Bradburn had also stepped down earlier this month.

“All three individuals informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of their decision to leave their respective jobs by the end of January 2024,” the PCB said in a statement.

“The decision was taken amicably between all the stakeholders. The PCB wishes them well in their future endeavours and is grateful for their services,” it added.

In April 2023, Arthur was appointed director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team while Bradburn was announced head coach of the Pakistan national men’s side earlier last year. Former South Africa cricketer Puttick was Pakistan’s batting coach since April 2023.

Before his recent stint, Arthur was the head coach of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team from 2016 to 2019 during which Pakistan attained the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test team rankings and won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. In international cricket, Arthur has also served as the head coach of South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka.

57-year-old Bradburn, who had previously represented New Zealand in 18 international matches from 1990 to 2001, served as the fielding coach of the Pakistan men’s team from 2018 to 2020 before taking up the Head of High-Performance Coaching role at NCA till October 2021.

Under his tenure as head coach, Pakistan achieved the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI team rankings for the first time in May 2023.

PCB Mickey Arthur

Former Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur resigns after portfolio change

ISPR gives detailed account of strikes in Iran, says ‘dialogue and cooperation prudent’

Iran summons Pakistan's chargé d'affaires to protest air strike

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

PEMRA asks TV channels to cover Pakistan-Iran tensions with ‘utmost care’

‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’: Pakistan’s strikes inside Iran kill ‘several terrorists’

EU expresses ‘utmost concern’, Russia urges ‘maximum restraint’ over Pakistan, Iran attacks

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $127mn, now stand at $8.03bn

IMF debt dilemma looms after Pakistan election: Dr Reza Baqir

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 279.98 against US dollar

Pakistan, Dubai ink over $3bn investment pact at Davos

Read more stories