AIRLINK 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.07%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.35%)
DFML 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.65%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
FFBL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.48%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.78%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.75%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
PPL 122.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 51.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.32%)
SNGP 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.25%)
SSGC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,472 Decreased By -54.8 (-0.84%)
BR30 22,962 Decreased By -279.7 (-1.2%)
KSE100 63,122 Decreased By -445.1 (-0.7%)
KSE30 21,234 Decreased By -120.5 (-0.56%)
Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

BR Web Desk Published January 18, 2024 Updated January 18, 2024 10:52am

Escalating regional tensions took their toll on investor sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index plunged over 1,000 points during the opening few minutes of trading on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the benchmark index had recovered some of its losses to hover at 62,846.53 level, still a decrease of 720.80 points or 1.13%.

Negativity was witnessed across-the-board with index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation trading in the red.

Selling pressure comes as tensions between neighbouring Pakistan and Iran rose to spook investors, said experts.

“This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement on Thursday morning.

“A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’,” it added.

The development was Islamabad’s response after Iran conducted a strike inside Pakistani territory which Pakistan said resulted in the death of two innocent children and injured three girls.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement early Wednesday morning.

The latest strikes add to multiple regional crises amid Israel’s aggression in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Houthis’ attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

