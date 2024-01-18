Iranian missile strikes: Balochistan announces compensation for victims

QUETTA: Balochistan government on Wednesday announced payment of compensation to the heirs of women and injured girls who died as a result of Iranian attack in Panjgur.

In a statement issued here, the officials of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat said that Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki issued orders to pay compensation to the heirs of two women who died as a result of Iranian raid in Panjgur district. Along with this, compensation would also be paid to the injured girls.