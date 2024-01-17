AIRLINK 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.54%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 16, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 17 Jan, 2024 08:36am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Iran launches missiles at Jaish al Adl group, Pakistan ‘condemns unprovoked violation of its airspace’

Read here for details.

  • KAPCO places bid to acquire majority stake in Tenaga Generasi Limited

Read here for details.

  • Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

Read here for details.

  • JIT formed to probe ‘malicious campaign’ against Supreme Court judges

Read here for details.

  • China Construction Bank lists $600m green bond on Nasdaq Dubai

Read here for details.

  • Imran, Bushra Bibi indicted in ‘illegal’ Nikkah case

Read here for details.

  • Proposed acquisition: HUBCO board authorises negotiations with SECMC

Read here for details.

  • Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 case

Read here for details.

