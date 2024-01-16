Imran, Bushra Bibi indicted in ‘illegal’ Nikkah case

A local Islamabad court on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in an illegal Nikkah case, Aaj News reported.

A civil judge, Qudratullah, heard the case at Adiala Jail. The court had deferred the indictment of the two in the previous hearing due to the absence of Imran’s wife.

Bushra Bibi appeared to the jail, but left earlier before the judge could read about the indictment. The jail administration informed that she reached the jail at 11:30am and left at 1:45pm.

The jail authorities produced Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala jail, before the court and his attendance was marked.

Judge Qudratullah read out the charges against the accused. Members of the PTI legal team were also present in the courtroom. However, the court expressed anger over the absence of Bushra Bibi.

A request for the exemption of her was made by the lawyers, which the court rejected.

It may be noted that both Imran and his wife have denied all charges in the case.