JIT formed to probe ‘malicious campaign’ against Supreme Court judges

The caretaker government on Tuesday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe “malicious campaign” on social media against Supreme Court judges, Aaj News reported.

The JIT, which includes members from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Intelligence Bureaus (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has been tasked to investigate the origins and motives behind the campaign.

Headed by Additional Director-General FIA, The team will identify those who have uploaded material against the judges on social media. Those who run anti-judiciary campaigns on social media will be charged. Cases will be filed in the relevant courts.

The JIT will submit a progress report to the Ministry of Interior in 15 days. The JIT will include representatives from the Intelligence Bureau, the Inter-Services Intelligence, police and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.