AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Proposed acquisition: HUBCO board authorises negotiations with SECMC

BR Web Desk Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:21pm

The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO) announced on Tuesday that its board has authorised it to enter negotiations and execute definitive agreements for the proposed acquisition of shares of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) Limited by a “potential seller”.

In a notice shared on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), HUBCO company secretary Faiza Kapadia informed that completion of the proposed transaction is subject to the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and consents, and execution of definitive documents.

It may be noted that HUBCO, one of the country’s largest independent power producers (IPP), saw its profit jump by over 93% to Rs18.32 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 that ended September 30, 2023. The company had registered a profit of Rs9.47 billion in the same period of the previous year.

“This increase in profitability can be attributed to the addition of TEL, ThalNova, and Prime International in its portfolio, as well as a 28% YoY depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, which further contributed to improved financial performance,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note then.

Interview with Amir Iqbal, CEO - Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company

SECMC is a coal producer operating Pakistan’s first open-pit lignite mine in Block II of Tharparkar area in Sindh province. The company currently has an annual mining capacity of 7.6 million tons, according to data given on its website.

HUBCO Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Sindh Engro

Comments

1000 characters

Proposed acquisition: HUBCO board authorises negotiations with SECMC

Rupee depreciates marginally, settles at 280.25 against US dollar

KSE-100 slumps over 1% as investors seek ‘positive’ triggers

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 case

Imran, Bushra Bibi indicted in ‘illegal’ Nikkah case

Israeli tanks storm back into north Gaza areas where they had withdrawn

Oil prices rise as Middle East tensions rise

Sale of $25mn-plus homes doubles in Dubai, cements its ‘ultra-luxury’ status

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Mandatory path to two-state solution key to stability in Israel and Palestinian territory: Qatar PM

Read more stories