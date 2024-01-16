Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 case

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid was arrested on Tuesday from outside a courtroom after his bail was rejected in a case related to the May 9 riots, Aaj News reported.

A case was registered against him for vandalism at the Metro bus station situated at Sixth Road in Rawalpindi. He was granted bail in all other cases except one.

The former interior minister was arrested last year from his private residence in a housing society in Rawalpindi.

Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan, the lawyer for Rashid, said that “men clad in plain clothes arrested Rashid from his residence”.

He claimed that the former interior minister had been moved to an “undisclosed location”, which is in no way justified.