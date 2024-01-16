AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 case

  • Rashid's lawyer claims the former interior minister moved to an undisclosed location
BR Web Desk Published January 16, 2024 Updated January 16, 2024 05:08pm

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid was arrested on Tuesday from outside a courtroom after his bail was rejected in a case related to the May 9 riots, Aaj News reported.

A case was registered against him for vandalism at the Metro bus station situated at Sixth Road in Rawalpindi. He was granted bail in all other cases except one.

The former interior minister was arrested last year from his private residence in a housing society in Rawalpindi.

Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan, the lawyer for Rashid, said that “men clad in plain clothes arrested Rashid from his residence”.

He claimed that the former interior minister had been moved to an “undisclosed location”, which is in no way justified.

Arrested Sheikh Rashid

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Jan 16, 2024 04:39pm
The boots will not let him out till after the selections on 8 Feb.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jan 16, 2024 04:49pm
After becoming famous as a police state, we are now becoming an establishment state. What say the CJ of SC?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Wonderland Jan 16, 2024 05:15pm
Its true and all staged drama, after PTI refused to accommodate him. Nothing sells like sympathy! Wonder when elections will be run on issues and policy solutions.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahbaz Ali Jan 16, 2024 05:27pm
Sheikh Rashid has been darling of the establishment and licking boots while a lot of other politicians were being arrested. He was the main facilitator of IK with establishment .So he should have known it better than every one else. But he still took a gamble along with IK and lost. Now time to pay...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 case

Rupee depreciates marginally, settles at 280.25 against US dollar

KSE-100 slumps over 1% as investors seek ‘positive’ triggers

Proposed acquisition: HUBCO board authorises negotiations with SECMC

Imran, Bushra Bibi indicted in ‘illegal’ Nikkah case

Israeli tanks storm back into north Gaza areas where they had withdrawn

Oil prices rise as Middle East tensions rise

Sale of $25mn-plus homes doubles in Dubai, cements its ‘ultra-luxury’ status

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Mandatory path to two-state solution key to stability in Israel and Palestinian territory: Qatar PM

Read more stories