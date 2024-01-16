AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
World

Saudis could recognise Israel if Palestinian issue resolved: foreign minister

  • At WEF, Prince Faisal says securing regional peace through creation of Palestinian state is 'something we have been indeed working on with the US administration, and it is more relevant in the context of Gaza'
Reuters Published January 16, 2024 Updated January 16, 2024 07:42pm

DAVOS: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday the kingdom could recognise Israel if a comprehensive agreement were reached that included statehood for the Palestinians.

“We agree that regional peace includes peace for Israel, but that could only happen through peace for the Palestinians through a Palestinian state,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Asked if Saudi Arabia would then recognise Israel as part of a wider political agreement, he said: “Certainly.”

Mandatory path to two-state solution key to stability in Israel and Palestinian territory: Qatar PM

Prince Faisal said securing regional peace through the creation of a Palestinian state was “something we have been indeed working on with the US administration, and it is more relevant in the context of Gaza”.

After the eruption of war last October between Israel and Hamas, Saudi Arabia put on ice US-backed plans for the kingdom to normalise ties with Israel, two sources familiar with Riyadh’s thinking said, in a swift reordering of its diplomatic priorities.

The two sources told Reuters there would be some delay in the US-backed talks on normalisation of Saudi-Israel ties, which is seen as a key step for the kingdom to secure what it considers the real prize of a US defence pact in exchange.

Before Oct. 7, both Israeli and Saudi leaders had signalled they were moving steadily towards establishing diplomatic relations that could have reshaped the Middle East.

