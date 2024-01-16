AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
Cargo ship hit by missile off Yemen: maritime risk company

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:36pm
File Photo
File Photo

DUBAI: A Greek-owned cargo ship was hit by a missile off Yemen, a maritime risk management company said on Tuesday, following a string of attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“A Malta-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier was reportedly targeted and impacted with a missile while transiting the southern Red Sea northbound,” Ambrey said in an alert.

The ship, which has visited Israel since the outbreak of war in Gaza and was headed to Suez, changed course and headed to port after the incident, Ambrey said.

US-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen

On Sunday, US forces shot down a Houthi cruise missile targeting an American destroyer, and on Monday a US-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman was hit by another rebel missile.

The missile launches followed Friday’s US and UK strikes on scores of sites in rebel-held Yemen in retaliation for the Red Sea attacks which have disrupted shipping in the vital waterway.

The Houthis have been targeting what they deemed Israeli-linked vessels but after Friday’s strikes, they declared US and British interests “legitimate targets”.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a maritime security agency run by the British navy, also reported an “incident” in an area northwest of Saleef in Yemen, without giving further details.

Yemen cargo ship Yemen's Houthis

