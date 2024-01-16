AIRLINK 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.42%)
BOP 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
DGKC 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.12%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HBL 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.99%)
HUBC 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.66%)
PAEL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.85%)
PIAA 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.45%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PPL 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-2.74%)
PRL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
PTC 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.75%)
SEARL 53.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.02%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.2%)
SSGC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.91%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.97%)
TRG 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.61%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 6,532 Decreased By -72.3 (-1.09%)
BR30 23,602 Decreased By -395.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 63,739 Decreased By -530.7 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,353 Decreased By -195.3 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares hit four-week low as commodity stocks drag

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 10:07am

Australian shares hit a four-week low on Tuesday dragged down by commodity stocks on weaker underlying prices, while production season kicked off with Rio Tinto’s December quarter update.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 0.9% to 7,430.60 by 2347 GMT, its lowest level since Dec. 19.

Heavyweight miners led losses on the benchmark, dropping as much as 1.3% to hit their lowest level since Dec. 7.

Iron ore future prices slipped on Monday as top consumer China held its medium-term interest rate steady, defying market expectations.

Rio Tinto dropped nearly 1% to its lowest level since Dec. 7, despite reporting its second highest-ever iron ore shipments in 2023.

It also said it expected stimulus measures in China to drive a slow recovery in the world’s biggest steel user. BHP Group and Fortescue fell 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks declined 0.9%, and were on track for their biggest daily drop since Dec. 5, after a limited impact of the Middle East conflict on oil production triggered profit taking, following a 2% rise in benchmark prices last week.

Sector major Woodside Energy lost as much as 1.2%, its biggest intraday loss in a month, and Santos dipped 1.4%.

Financials dropped 0.4%, with the ‘big four’ banks losing between 0.1% and 0.6%.

Consumer stocks retreated 1.1%, with top supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles sliding 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.

Australian shares close largely flat

A survey showed that Australian consumer sentiment took a turn for the worse in January, as cost-of-living pressures and higher mortgage rates stoked concerns over finances.

Healthcare stocks declined 0.8%, gold stocks dipped 0.3%, and technology firms fell nearly 1%. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down 0.2% at 11,744.72.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares hit four-week low as commodity stocks drag

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Rs306bn authorised for PSDP projects

Nov LSM sees 1.59pc growth YoY

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Profiles of field formation officials: FBR concerned over delay in updating data

Read more stories