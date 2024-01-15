AIRLINK 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.87%)
BOP 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.91%)
FFBL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.74%)
FFL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.98%)
KEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
KOSM 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 39.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.19%)
OGDC 131.00 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (2.74%)
PAEL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PPL 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.42%)
PRL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.4%)
PTC 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
SEARL 55.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.06%)
SNGP 77.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.86%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,669 Increased By 26.5 (0.4%)
BR30 24,272 Increased By 165.8 (0.69%)
KSE100 64,760 Increased By 122.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 21,705 Increased By 74.2 (0.34%)
Jan 15, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 13 and January 14, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 15 Jan, 2024 09:13am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI loses bat symbol in major blow ahead of elections

Read here for details.

  • Elections commission orders ROs to reject applications seeking other parties’ symbols

Read here for details.

  • Four terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in KP: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • SHO among 5 suspended for raid at residence of PTI’s Gohar Khan

Read here for details.

  • Third resolution seeking delay in elections lands in Senate

Read here for details.

  • ECP asks political parties to ensure mandatory 5% representation of women candidates on general seats

Read here for details.

  • ‘Bat’ out, only ‘arrow’ and ‘lion’ left in electoral arena: Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • Imported urea fertiliser: Hike in basket price approved by ECC

Read here for details.

