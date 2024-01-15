Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PTI loses bat symbol in major blow ahead of elections

Elections commission orders ROs to reject applications seeking other parties’ symbols

Four terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in KP: ISPR

SHO among 5 suspended for raid at residence of PTI’s Gohar Khan

Third resolution seeking delay in elections lands in Senate

ECP asks political parties to ensure mandatory 5% representation of women candidates on general seats

‘Bat’ out, only ‘arrow’ and ‘lion’ left in electoral arena: Bilawal

Imported urea fertiliser: Hike in basket price approved by ECC

