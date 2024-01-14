ECP asks political parties to ensure mandatory 5% representation of women candidates on general seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday asked the political parties to submit the list of candidates for general seats within five days.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the ECP spokesperson asked all political parties who have been allotted election symbols for general election-2024 to ensure 5% representation of women candidates on general seats under the provision of Section 206 of the Election Act, 2017.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers to contest in general elections, which are scheduled to take place on February 8, ended on December 24, 2023.

A day earlier, the ECP allotted election symbols to independent candidates after a few delays as the PTI was fighting a legal battle over its iconic election symbol ‘bat’ in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.