AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP asks political parties to ensure mandatory 5% representation of women candidates on general seats

BR Web Desk Published January 14, 2024 Updated January 14, 2024 06:34pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday asked the political parties to submit the list of candidates for general seats within five days.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the ECP spokesperson asked all political parties who have been allotted election symbols for general election-2024 to ensure 5% representation of women candidates on general seats under the provision of Section 206 of the Election Act, 2017.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers to contest in general elections, which are scheduled to take place on February 8, ended on December 24, 2023.

A day earlier, the ECP allotted election symbols to independent candidates after a few delays as the PTI was fighting a legal battle over its iconic election symbol ‘bat’ in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

PTI ECP female candidates General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters
Maqbool Jan 14, 2024 06:36pm
Surely the EPC should have woken up earlier about this, rather than after the nominations ceased on 24 Dec 2023 ! Logic !?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

ECP asks political parties to ensure mandatory 5% representation of women candidates on general seats

‘Extensive’ borrowing in foreign currency: Two govts blamed for worsening external debt

SHO among 5 suspended for raid at residence of PTI’s Gohar Khan

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day as Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

UK remains ready to act against attacks on shipping: Cameron

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs to take control of T20 series

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Read more stories