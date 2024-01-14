AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Third resolution seeking delay in elections lands in Senate

  • Independent senator Hilal-ur-Rehman submits the resolution
BR Web Desk Published January 14, 2024 Updated January 14, 2024 06:13pm

Another resolution seeking delay in the general elections scheduled for February 8 was submitted in the Senate on Sunday, citing weather and security situation in the country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Aaj News reported.

The resolution was introduced by an independent senator from erstwhile FATA, Hilal-ur-Rehman.

This was the third resolution submitted in the Upper House, seeking delay in the polls.

The development comes with just a little over a month left in the general elections scheduled for February 8.

On January 5, Dilawar Khan, another senator not affiliated with any political party, moved the first resolution seeking postponement of the general elections. Only 14 senators were present when Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani allowed Khan to move the resolution that was not part of the house’s business agenda.

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

The resolution sought postponement of the general elections on account of cold weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, security threats, and resurgence of Covid-19 in the country. The Senate approved the resolution with a majority vote, while PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah and Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi opposed it.

The second resolution was submitted on January 12 that sought three months’ delay in the elections. Hidayatullah Khan, a senator not affiliated with any political party, submitted that resolution.

KU Jan 14, 2024 06:53pm
These are not general elections, they are rigged, fixed and scripted elections meant to bring back NRO dry-cleaned suspects to ruin the country.
