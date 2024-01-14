AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Pakistan

‘Bat’ out, only ‘arrow’ and ‘lion’ left in electoral arena: Bilawal

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jan, 2024 08:34pm

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that only two political parties, PPP and Pakistan Muslim League - N (PML-N), were left in the electoral arena after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost its ‘bat’ symbol less than a month before the general elections.

Addressing a gathering in Balochistan’s Dera Murad Jamali, PPP chairman urged the nation to vote for the arrow in the February 8 elections, as he claimed that an attempt was being made to impose PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on the country for the fourth time.

Third resolution seeking delay in elections lands in Senate

The former foreign minister said that people across the country were not pleased with the rulers sitting in Islamabad, as they do not consider them “slaves”. He vowed to address unemployment, poverty, and other issues if his party was elected in the polls.

The PPP chairman also promised to introduce welfare schemes for farmers and the youth, adding that his government, if elected, would double the salaries.

Bilawal reiterated his call that the country needed new leadership and people would use their vote to give space to “new thinking”.

