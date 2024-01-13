AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in KP: ISPR

  • The military's media wing says a sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area
BR Web Desk Published 13 Jan, 2024 07:05pm

Security forces on Saturday killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in two different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.

Two more terrorists were killed in another joint operation conducted by the security forces and police in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district, according to the statement.

"Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies," the ISPR said.

It said the sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Locals in the area appreciated the operations and expressed their support for eliminating terrorism," the statement said.

IBO military operation

Comments

1000 characters

Four terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in KP: ISPR

9-cent tariff: Govt yet to cross several bridges?

SC reserves verdict on ECP plea against restoration of PTI’s electoral symbol

US carries out new strike in Yemen after Biden vows to keep pressure on

Elections commission orders ROs to reject applications seeking other parties' symbols

Disbursement of SBA tranche: Dollar bonds extend rally on IMF approval

India, US seek to bolster trade ties, work together on critical minerals

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Gaza ministry says dozens killed in Israeli strikes on 99th day of war

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

Read more stories