Four terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in KP: ISPR

Security forces on Saturday killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in two different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.

Two more terrorists were killed in another joint operation conducted by the security forces and police in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district, according to the statement.

"Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies," the ISPR said.

It said the sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Locals in the area appreciated the operations and expressed their support for eliminating terrorism," the statement said.