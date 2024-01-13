PTI loses bat symbol in major blow ahead of elections

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost its "bat" symbol just days before the general elections after the Supreme Court on Saturday reversed a ruling rendered by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on January 10. The court ruled that the party could not demonstrate that it had held internal party elections, much less transparent ones.

The top court earlier reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenging the PHC order, which reinstated the PTI's bat electoral symbol.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa had earlier in the session pressed the PTI lawyers to provide proof of its insistence on holding intra-party elections.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali heard the case.

On January 10, the PHC declared as unconstitutional the ECP's decision to revoke the PTI's ‘bat’ electoral symbol and reject its intra-party polls.

The high court directed the ECP to hand the PTI its bat electoral symbol back. It also directed the body to upload the party’s certificate of internal elections on its website.

Later, the ECP approached the apex court, contending that the high court’s decision violated the Constitution and the law.

Background

PTI’s intra-party elections, in which Barrister Gohar was elected as chairman of the party after being nominated by PTI founder and former chairman Imran Khan, were held on December 2 on directives issued by the electoral body.

However, the polls had drawn sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process.

He had alleged that the PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.

On December 22, the electoral body nullified the former ruling party’s intra-party elections, for the third time since last year, declaring the PTI ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

In its verdict, the ECP said, “So keeping in view the clear mandate of Elections Act 2017 - it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017.

“Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023, and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly.

“The provisions of Section 215 of the Election Act 2017 are hereby invoked and PTI is hereby declared ineligible to obtain the election symbol for which they have applied for.”