SHO among 5 suspended for raid at residence of PTI’s Gohar Khan

  • The raiding police party returned immediately after discovering that the house was the residence of Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, according to the statement
BR Web Desk Published January 14, 2024 Updated January 14, 2024 12:47pm

Islamabad police on Sunday suspended five officers, including the station house officer of Margalla, following a preliminary inquiry into the raid on the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

PTI on Saturday claimed that security forces raided the residence of party leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in Islamabad, roughed up his son and nephew, and took away important documents and equipment.

A PTI spokesman strongly condemned the masked men’s raid at the residence of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan in broad daylight and roughing up his family, while he was attending the Supreme Court hearing regarding his party’s electoral symbol of “bat”.

According to a statement posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Islamabad police have conducted a fact-finding inquiry into Barrister Gohar's home raid.

According to the report, the police arrived at F-7/2 at 2pm yesterday to apprehend a "proclaimed offender".

The raiding police party returned immediately after discovering that the house was the residence of Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, according to the statement.

According to the report, the PTI leader filed a complaint with the apex court. “The Honourable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) and ordered an investigation into the matter,” the police noted.

“ Five officers, including SHO Margalla, were suspended pending further investigations,” said the police, adding that strict actions would be taken against the officers who violated the law.

