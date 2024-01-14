AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM Kishida visits quake-hit Ishikawa

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2024 02:08pm
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) speaks to the Self-Defense forces members preparing meals at an evacuation center in Wajima city, of Ishikawa Prefecture on January 14, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year’s Day. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) speaks to the Self-Defense forces members preparing meals at an evacuation center in Wajima city, of Ishikawa Prefecture on January 14, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year’s Day. Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the earthquake-hit central region on Sunday and promised further help for survivors.

Kishida visited emergency shelters in Ishikawa prefecture to speak with disaster victims who fled their homes after a 7.5-magnitude quake on New Year’s Day and powerful aftershocks that killed at least 221 people.

“I realise tough times are continuing. I received your thoughts and I will continue to do my part with all of my strength. Please stay strong,” he told a group of survivors who were staying at a middle school in Wajima city.

Death toll from New Year’s Day quake in Japan rises above 200

After the initial jolt, the region has been hit by a tsunami and well over 1,000 aftershocks, some of them registering above 5.0-magnitude, that flattened houses and wrecked infrastructure.

Two weeks since the disaster struck, more than 20,000 residents in the remote region continue to live in nearly 400 shelters.

Hundreds of people are also in more than a dozen communities that cannot be accessed by vehicles after the quakes damaged roads and caused landslides.

Some 9,300 households remain without power.

Quake survivors told Kishida about their reservations about moving away from their hometowns, where their jobs and houses are.

Local officials also told him about public health worries such as spread of infectious diseases like Covid and influenza at congested shelters and urged the national government to quickly build more prefabricated homes to house local residents.

Officials also stressed that many survivors left their homes as they were with no money, change of clothes or other belongings.

After his visit, Kishida pledged to release more than 100 billion yen ($690 million) from the government’s reserve fund to help the region before the end of January.

“Many survivors told me about their frustration and anxiety about their uncertain future,” Kishida told reporters.

“I am resolved to give all my strength to deal with the disaster and to restore the lives of the survivors.”

Fumio Kishida Japan earthquake

Comments

1000 characters

Japan PM Kishida visits quake-hit Ishikawa

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

SHO among 5 suspended for raid at residence of PTI’s Gohar Khan

Pakistan chasing 195 to win second T20 against New Zealand

Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day as Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Read more stories