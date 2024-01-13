AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-13

SPI inflation rises 1.36 WoW

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the current week ended on January 11, 2024 increased by 1.36 per cent.

The SPI data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) recorded year-on-year basis increased to 44.16 per cent. The SPI is

computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country.

The SPI comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

The data revealed that during the week, major increase is observed in the prices of tomatoes (15.63%), onions (8.94%), chicken (6.42%), electricity charges for Q1 (5.11%), eggs (4.31%), match box (2.56%), gur (2.30%), LPG (2.29%), pulse gram (2.11%), energy saver (1.40%), maash (0.83%), and rice IRRI-6/9 (0.67%).

On the other hand, a decrease is observed in the prices of potatoes (5.92%), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.84%), sugar (0.43%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.29%), mustard oil (0.26%), cooking oil 5-litre (0.17%), garlic (0.13%), and moong (0.06%).

While during the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18%) items increased, eight (15.68%) items decreased, and 22 (43.14%) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 44.16%, gas charges for Q1 (1108.59%), tomatoes (155.83%), cigarettes (93.22%), chilies powder (81.74%), garlic (60.43%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), sugar (57.20%), wheat flour (55.26%), gents sandal (53.37%), rice IRRI-6/9 (51.57%), gur (50.58%), and rice Basmati broken (46.91%), while a decrease is observed in the prices of mustard oil (7.10%), onions (6.68%), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.67%), and bananas (1.53%).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation PBS essential commodities commodities prices SPI inflation

Comments

1000 characters

SPI inflation rises 1.36 WoW

Day 98 of war: Gaza: Dozens die in Israel strikes

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

9-cent tariff: Govt yet to cross several bridges?

First credit guarantee co launched for SMEs

Sherbano case: Govt mulling filing appeal against SC judgment: AGP

ECP delists 13 political parties

KP CNG stations shut due to growing gas shortages

Notices to fish exporters: FTO directs FBR to initiate proceedings against taxmen

Onion MEP fixed at $1,200 per MT

Read more stories