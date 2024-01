ECP delists 13 political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delisted 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls.

The Election Commission announced its verdict here in Islamabad on Friday on the reserved judgment regarding intra-party polls of 15 political parties.

The parties whose registration cancelled included: All Pakistan Minority Alliance, All Pakistan Tehreek, Awami Party Pakistan (S), Bahawalpur National Awami Party, Sub ka Pakistan, Pakistan Peace Council Party, Pakistan National Muslim League, Pakistan Peace Party, Pakistan Equality Party, Christian Awami Party, Pakistan National Unity Party, Sunni Tehreek and Nizam Mustafa Party.