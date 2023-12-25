BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Reserved seats for women: Political parties submit priority lists to ECP

NNI Published 25 Dec, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The mainstream political parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Ideological group, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and other parties submitted the priority list of women for reserved seats in the National Assembly to the Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday.

According to a private television channel report, the PML-N has submitted the priority list for reserved seats in the National Assembly to the ECP in which Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Parvez Malik, Maryam Aurangzeb, Nuzhat Sadiq, Musrat Asif Khawaja, Wajiha Qamar, Zeb Jafar, Anoushe Rehman Khan, Kiran Imran Dar, Zahra Wadood Fatehi, Aasia Naz Tanoli, Saba Sadiq, Farah Naz Akbar, Shahnaz Saleem, Muniba Iqbal, Tamkeen Akhtar Niazi, and Iftat Naeem are included.

The IPP leadership submitted a priority list of only three women on the reserved seats in the National Assembly.

Manza Hassan, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Aasia Azeem were nominated in the priority list of the IPP.

ECP IPP Political Parties TLP General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Reserved seats women

