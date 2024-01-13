AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
Sheikh Abdul Razzak, Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA)

Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) was established in 1961 with 7 Members on board then and presently it consists of 155 members who are the manufacturers of the Vegetable Ghee/Cooking Oil in all the four provinces of Pakistan respectively.

PVMA is registered with Directorate General Trade Organization, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan bearing Trade License No. 79, under the Trade Organization Act, 2013.

PVMA proudly represents the sector whose annual turnover exceeds Rs.2400 Billion per annum. PVMA members contribute to the national exchequer up-to Rs. 550 Billion directly or indirectly in the shape of duty/taxes and other levies.

The sector is included in top five revenue spinners of Pakistan as announced by the Federal Board of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan.

It is a well established fact that over 3.2 Million Metric Tons of Edible oil is imported in Pakistan. The Edible Oil sector of Pakistan is procuring the raw material from domestic and global sources and manufacturing 4.5 Million M. Tons of standardized and high quality Banaspati & Cooking Oil to meet the national demand.

PVMA is proud to be the leading partner of 6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC-2024) scheduled for 12th & 13th Jan, 2024. It is worth noting that maximum sponsorship and participation in PEOC is always rendered by Honorable PVMA Members and overseas Edible Oil Suppliers.

I will take this opportunity to reiterate all the Honorable Members of PVMA to continue their participation in PEOC because it plays an important role in polishing the image of Pakistan on an international level.

The oil palm industry is a pillar of the Pakistan economy and plays a key role in fulfilling the ever growing national demand.

PVMA is committed to run the industry with honesty, create values for all stakeholders and be responsible for stable operation and sustainable mutual growth in the future.

