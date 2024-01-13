KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (January 12, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.15 281.50 AED 75.99 76.70
EURO 305.59 308.40 SR 74.48 75.15
GBP 355.71 358.86 INTERBANK 280.50 281.00
JPY 1.90 1.93
=========================================================================
