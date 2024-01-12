AIRLINK 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
BOP 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.94%)
FFBL 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.55%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.51%)
HUBC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
MLCF 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PAEL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
PIAA 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.91%)
PIBTL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.23%)
PPL 134.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.28%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.83%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 82.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
UNITY 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 54.5 (0.82%)
BR30 24,336 Increased By 188.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 65,093 Increased By 475.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,785 Increased By 205.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares trade flat as financials drag Jan

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 10:31am

Australian shares struggled for momentum on Friday, as losses in financials countered gains in energy and mining stocks, while a hotter-than-expected US inflation report raised some doubts that the Federal Reserve will cut rates as early as expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 7,501.3 by 0038 GMT after closing 0.5% higher on Thursday.

Consumer prices in the US increased more than expected in December 2023 with higher costs for shelter and healthcare, indicating that it was likely too early for the Fed to begin cutting interest rates.

In Sydney, rate-sensitive financials led the fall, shedding 0.1%.

The ‘Big Four’ banks lost between 0.1% and 0.5%. Energy stocks gained 0.5%, heading for a second consecutive weekly gain, after oil prices rose 1% overnight.

Oil prices surged on Thursday after Iran seized a tanker carrying Iraqi crude bound for Turkey.

Yemen-based Houthis launched their heaviest attack yet on commercial maritime channels in the Red Sea this week.

The US and Britain signalled that they may take further steps if the attacks continue.

Mining stocks rose 0.4%, but were set for a second consecutive weekly loss.

Australia shares led higher by Financials; US inflation in focus

Technology stocks tracked their overseas peers lower and were last down 0.1%.

ASX-listed shares of Block skidded 1.5%, while Xero was down 0.3%.

Healthcare stocks slipped 0.4%, with CSL and Ramsay Health Care shedding 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively. Gold stocks advanced 0.4%, but were poised for a second straight weekly loss.

Among individual stocks, Australia’s Centuria Office REIT rose 0.8%, even after it said the book value of its portfolio as at the end of first half of fiscal 2024 fell 5.6%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,791.83.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares trade flat as financials drag Jan

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

PSX sees buying spree amid IMF nod, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

‘Bat’ symbol: SC hears ECP plea against PHC verdict

Ex-IMF official pinpoints ‘increasing risks’

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Oil prices rise 2% after US, Britain strikes in Yemen

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Read more stories