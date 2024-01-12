$700m tranche approved by IMF board

ISLAMABAD: Finance Ministry has stated that the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has completed the 1st review of Pakistan’s economic reform program Stand By Arrangement (SBA) on Thursday.

The Board’s approval allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR 528 million (around US$ 700 million) bringing the total disbursements under the SBA to US$ 1.9 billion, the ministry added.

However, till the filing of this report nothing has yet been released or uploaded by the IMF on its website.

