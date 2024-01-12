Experts underscore need for unified response to deal with health sector challenges

ISLAMABAD: Top health experts from around the world on Thursday stressed the need for a unified response and collaborative action to cope with the daunting health challenges.

Speaking at the concluding session of a two-day conference titled, “Global Health Security Summit – together for a healthy planet” organised by Pakistan’s Ministry of Health, the speakers were unanimous in saying that the establishment of collaborative initiatives to strengthen global health security is the key to address health challenges.

The summit, which was attended by health ministers of different countries, health experts and stakeholders from around the world, expressed determination and shared vision among nations, transcending geopolitical boundaries in the pursuit of a common goal.

Discussions covered a wide spectrum of topics, from collaborative preparedness to the critical role of resilient health systems.

The delegates representing diverse corners of the globe shared invaluable insights, emphasising the interconnectedness of our shared destiny.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Jan, caretaker minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, said “Beyond national interests, we are partners for a common goal to ensure the health of all.”

He proposed to introduce a global health security agenda champion awards to be bestowed upon the countries/individuals based on their exemplary contributions to the cause.

He also proposed the inclusion of a dedicated special session on global health security at both the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and World Health Assembly agendas.

“This would provide a regular platform for nations to review progress, share insights, and discuss emerging health challenges on a global scale. A comprehensive 5-years global action plan was proposed to guide nations in implementing strategies for enhancing health security,” he added.

Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, the federal health secretary, emphasised the need for continued collaboration and the implementation of evidence-based strategies to safeguard global health.

He underscored the importance of the summit as a platform for forging partnerships and creating a roadmap for collective action.

Dr Muhammad Ahmed Kazi, director general of the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), called for enhancing the global capacities for prevention, detection, and response to deal with the challenges of pandemics.

On climate change and emerging public health threats, the speakers maintained that one health system approach and harmonisation of technological innovations with health systems would go a long way to overcome the issues.

The Ministry of Climate Change was acknowledged as a bridge facilitating collaborations.

On the multi-sectoral coordination in the context of “one health”, the recommendations included developing zoonotic disease surveillance programmes, promoting increased coordination, introducing Artificial Intelligence for disease surveillance, and institutionalizing “one health” efforts through a dedicated secretariat.

On the topic of sustainable financing and global health security, the summit called for advocating health systems financing, prioritising equity in vaccine distribution, promoting sustainable financing through public-private partnerships, and emphasising the importance of investing in preparedness.

On the topic of “impact of global health security on national security”, the member states were urged to prioritise health security as part of the public health agenda, maintain core capacities gained during Covid-19, and address Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) through a cross-sector approach.

Federal Secretary Shalwani presented the main features of the declaration agreed upon by the participants. The declaration outlines key commitments and action points that will guide future initiatives in the realm of global health security.

All partners and stakeholders to expeditiously facilitate the following actions at the national and sub-national levels, taking into account local and national contexts, needs, and priorities:

Development and strengthening of public health functions under IHR 2005 to build countries’ capacities and for early detection of outbreaks through efficient surveillance systems coupled with robust response mechanisms to control disease outbreaks at their source; Scaling up efforts to strengthen national and international cooperation at the highest possible levels that ensure timely, sustainable, and equitable access to quality, safe, effective, affordable, and essential health services, vaccines, medicines, commodities, diagnostics, health technologies, and therapeutics products; Expansion of coverage of quality, safe, effective, affordable, accessible, and integrated essential health services based on PHC and UHC by improving infrastructure, increasing workforce availability and productivity, and availability of essential medicines, supplies, and health technologies, while considering equitable distribution and efficient resource use; Enhance political ownership at all levels towards national health security by strengthening and integrating information and disease surveillance and response systems, undertaking regular assessments at national and sub-national levels, advancing research and the application of digital health, and conducting periodic external evaluations; Development of synergies among UHC, health security, and health well-being through strong governance at all levels, policy and programmatic reforms, and legislation, to ensure quality services for all including vulnerable groups residing within national territories that include hard-to-reach communities as well as marginalised populations; Incorporating evidence-informed policy options for climate adaptation and mitigation strategies, thereby enabling governments to prevent or reduce the health risks associated with climatic change and environmental degradation; and Enhanced domestic financing, as appropriate, for essential health services and public health functions to improve national health security as well as financial assistance by development partners as a catalyst towards financial sustainability, transparency, and responsiveness;

All partners and stakeholders to expeditiously facilitate actions at the global level that include:

Establish a high-level advocacy forum on a voluntary basis to champion the cause of global health security. The forum will meet on an annual basis to review the status, deliberate and future strategic direction for countries, institutions, and organizations.

