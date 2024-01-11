Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the reorganization of the Cabinet Committee on Enforced Disappearances on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior, and the regularization of 227 daily wage teachers in the light of the 2018 decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The cabinet meeting was presided over by the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul -Haq Kakar, on Wednesday. At the beginning of the meeting, the terrorist attack on the policemen guarding the polio team in Bajaur was strongly condemned and Fatiha was recited for the martyred policemen. The cabinet paid homage to the martyred policemen.

The caretaker Prime Minister said that the state can never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs. He added that the martyred police personnel sacrificed their today for our tomorrow.

The state will never leave their families alone and every possible care will be taken for their welfare. He said that the more cowardly acts the terrorists will do, the stronger will be the reaction of the state against them.

Kakar further said that the terrorists cannot defeat the determination of 24 crore people. He reiterated his commitment that the anti-polio mission will continue vigorously till the complete eradication of polio from Pakistan.

He acknowledged the role of the Pakistan Army, the police, the polio workers, and other organisations in the government’s efforts to eradicate polio.

The federal cabinet has approved the appointment of 227 teachers working on daily wage on a permanent basis in light of the 2018 decision of the IHC on a summary presented by the Federal Directorate of Education and the recommendations of the Federal Public Service Commission.

The federal cabinet also approved the reorganization of the Cabinet Committee on Enforced Disappearances on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior.

The cabinet meeting was informed that earlier the former caretaker Home Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti was assigned to head this committee.

After his resignation, the Cabinet Committee is being reconstituted with the approval of the caretaker Prime Minister. The newly formed committee will be chaired by the federal minister of law and justice.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the federal cabinet gave approval to the proposal of the Supreme Court Building Committee to transfer all the Federal Courts and Tribunals located at different locations across Karachi to the new building under construction for the Supreme Court Karachi Registry and necessary changes in the design of the building. The Supreme Court Karachi Registry will continue to function in its existing building.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, a summary was presented regarding the appointment of the Chief Executive of the Livestock and Dairy Development Board (LDDB).

The federal cabinet directed that in the light of decisions of the Balochistan and Islamabad High Courts the management board of the LDDB should be activated so that the legal requirements regarding the appointment of the chief executive can be fulfilled.

The federal cabinet has approved the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2024, in principle and sent it to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs. The meeting was informed that under this authority, the necessary regulations regarding the cultivation, extraction, refining and medical and industrial use of cannabis in the country will be established.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee held on 13-12-2023, 15-12-2023, and 20-12-2023.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government-Owned Enterprises (CCOSOEs) on 28-12-2023. The federal cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on 22-12-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024