AIRLINK 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
BOP 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 77.31 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.12%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.78%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.3%)
FFL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.92%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
OGDC 123.01 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.61%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PIAA 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.81%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SEARL 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
SNGP 76.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
SSGC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.45%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,568 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,683 Increased By 21.6 (0.09%)
KSE100 63,931 Increased By 10.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 21,346 Increased By 4.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-11

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Recorder Report Published January 11, 2024 Updated January 11, 2024 08:51am

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared his economic plan with the Punjab industry and trade leadership.

He visited the residence of former President LCCI Shahzad Ali Malik and a leader of United Business Group (UBG) Momin Ali Malik on Wednesday.

All leading business leaders were present on the occasion, with whom Bilawal took up the issue of the national economy.

Bilawal steps up election campaign

He mentioned the fruits of public-private partnership and the future economic plans of his party after coming into power. Among those present on occasion included Patron-in-Chief UBG SN Tanveer, former President FPCCI Mian Idrees, directors of Din Textile Sh Nabeel and SM Imran, President LCCI Kashif Anwar and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP LCCI Punjab Industry economic plan Business Leaders General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories