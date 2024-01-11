Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared his economic plan with the Punjab industry and trade leadership.

He visited the residence of former President LCCI Shahzad Ali Malik and a leader of United Business Group (UBG) Momin Ali Malik on Wednesday.

All leading business leaders were present on the occasion, with whom Bilawal took up the issue of the national economy.

He mentioned the fruits of public-private partnership and the future economic plans of his party after coming into power. Among those present on occasion included Patron-in-Chief UBG SN Tanveer, former President FPCCI Mian Idrees, directors of Din Textile Sh Nabeel and SM Imran, President LCCI Kashif Anwar and others.

