Jan 11, 2024

2022-23: Only 61 complaints filed with FTO

Sohail Sarfraz Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Only 61 complaints have been filed by the taxpayers against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during 2022-23 as compared to 8,128 complaints filed with the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) during same period.

This has been mentioned in a new FBR’s performance report. A total of 61 complaints/representations have been filed by the taxpayers against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during 2022-23.

On the other hand, Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has received 8,128 complaints from taxpayers in 2023, representing a 41 percent increase compared to the 5,752 complaints registered in 2022.

The data reflected that few complaints have been directly filed with the FBR as compared to thousands of complaints filed with the FTO Office.

According to the FBR’s latest performance report, out of 61 representations, the FBR has resolved the issues in 46 cases. The taxpayers approached the FBR under section 7 of the FBR Act, 2007 to resolve various issues, such as, selection of audit, maladministration, condonation of time limit, refund, among others.

Under section 7 of the FBR Act, 2007, any person aggrieved by any action done or taken for the enforcement of the fiscal laws or due to any act of maladministration, corruption and misbehaviour by any officer or employee of the Board or any unnecessary delay or hardship caused due to any administrative process may prefer representation to the Chairman for redressal of his grievance, it added.

Taxes FBR taxpayers FTO tax complaints

