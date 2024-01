HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the opening minutes of trade Wednesday morning following a tepid performance on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.28 percent, or 46.05 points, to 16,143.97.

Hong Kong stocks tick up in opening minutes

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.22 percent, or 6.27 points to 2,886.98, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.31 percent, or 5.49 points, to 1,740.54.