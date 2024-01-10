Russia to do ‘everything’ to halt Ukrainian shelling

MOSCOW: Russia said Tuesday that its military would do everything possible to stop the Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod, a border town where hundreds were evacuated after fatal bombardments.

The vow came as Ukrainian shelling killed a woman in the Russian border region of Kursk and drones left three injured at an energy facility in the Oryol region, Russian officials said. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu meanwhile said Russian forces were dictating the course of fighting on the front line, which has barely shifted in about a year despite fierce battles.

Belgorod has suffered an uptick in fatal shelling attacks in recent weeks that prompted city officials to recently evacuate hundreds and extend a closure of schools. “Of course, our military will continue to do everything in order to minimise the danger at first and then eliminate it entirely,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He accused the Ukrainian military of firing on civilian targets in the centre of the urban hub of around 340,000 people with weapons supplied by European countries.

The Kremlin has tried to maintain a semblance of normalcy on the home front, but the recent strikes on Belgorod have brought the Ukraine conflict closer to home for many Russians. A series of aerial attacks from Kyiv’s forces in Belgorod last month killed 25 people, the worst attack on Russian civilians since the conflict began nearly two years ago.

The head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Tuesday that three people had been injured by debris from downed Ukrainian weapons.

He said Russian air defence systems in the city had repelled 10 attacks overnight, though resulting debris left several homes damaged. City officials last week encouraged residents to place tape over their windows to stop them from shattering during strikes, a widespread practice across Ukraine.

Hours after Peskov’s comments, Kursk governor Roman Starovoit said his region had seen a deadly attack.

“This afternoon, the village of Gornal in Sudzhansky district was shelled from the direction of Ukraine. A woman was killed by shrapnel,” Starovoit said on social media.

The defence ministry earlier said its forces had downed four Ukrainian drones over the Kursk and Orel regions in western Russian.

Oryol governor Andrey Klychkov said three civilians were injured during an attack on “fuel and energy facilities” in the region.

Even though the front line in Ukraine is largely static, Shoigu on Tuesday assured Russian defence officials that his forces were in control. “We retain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact,” he said, accusing the United States of pressuring Ukraine to keep fighting against Russia.