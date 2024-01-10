EU 2023/24 soybean imports, rapeseed down

LONDON: European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 6.00 million metric tons by Jan. 7, up 1%, compared with 5.96 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 2.84 million tons, down 28% from the 3.97 million imported by the same time a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 7.54 million tons, down 12% from 8.60 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.76 million tons, 13% below the 2.04 million imported a year earlier.