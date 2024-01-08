BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
Schools in Punjab to re-open from January 10: CM Naqvi

BR Web Desk Published January 8, 2024 Updated January 8, 2024 06:21pm

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Monday that all public and private schools in Punjab will re-open from January 10, 2024.

“Due to the ongoing winter wave, schools will resume on January 10,” Naqvi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added that from Jan 10 to 22, schools will start at 9:30 am.

The caretaker chief minister advised students to wear jackets and warm clothes.

Winter vacations in Punjab were set to conclude on December 31, however, the provincial government extended winter vacations for another 9 days due to the ongoing winter wave.

