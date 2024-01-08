Punjab CM visits children’s hospital

LAHORE: Child Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Children Hospital in severe cold late at night.

On the direction of CM, upgradation work in the emergency, main corridor and other wards of Children Hospital has been expedited. CM reviewed progress being made on the upgradation work of Children Hospital.

He inspected the main corridor, reception counter and checked the quality of work. CM directed to ensure quality along with undertaking preventive measures in electricity and air conditioning wiring work.

He directed to complete the wiring work in coming three days.CM directed early completion of tiles installation work in the main corridor.

CM lauded the performance of Secretary C&W, Secretary Health and their team on undertaking swift work in the main corridor. He met with the laborers working late night and commended them for working with diligence. CM issued directions for early completion of the ongoing upgradation work.

CM revealed that task for the provision of better facilities in more than 100 hospitals of Punjab will be completed by 31st January. The whole team is striving day and night to accomplish this task. The fruit of doing hard work with a noble intention will definitely be passed on to the people.

Secretary C&W and Secretary Health gave a briefing about the work being done under the upgradation project. It was informed during the briefing that installation of tiles and finishing work has been started under the upgradation project.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary C&W, Secretary Health, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister visited the Safe City and new CPO Office projects at Rawalpindi. CM reviewed progress being made on both the projects. Mohsin Naqvi while setting a deadline to complete the Rawalpindi Safe City and CPO Office projects by 31st January ordered to complete civil work of the projects at the earliest. He directed to undertake proper planning for the installation of cables and cameras from the onset adding that work should be launched immediately after the completion of civil work.

CM conducted a detailed inspection of the construction activities of both the projects. CM reviewed pace of work on both the projects and directed to complete them swiftly. CM directed CPO Rawalpindi to undertake visit of the projects daily along with reviewing progress on them.

He urged all concerned to work hard day and night adding that completion of the projects with a swift pace should be the foremost mission. In the first phase, security cameras will be installed at 92 sites of Rawalpindi. The Safe City project will not only help in crime control but in traffic management as well.

CM was informed during the briefing that 70 percent work has been completed. The road cutting process is ongoing for the electricity supply and networking. Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing in this regard.

IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha, RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and CPO Rawalpindi were also present on the occasion.

