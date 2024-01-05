BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s forex reserves rise for seventh week, hit near 22-month high

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 05:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for a seventh straight week and stood at a near 22-month high of $623.20 billion as of Dec. 29, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves rose by $2.76 billion for the reported week after increasing by a total of $30.12 billion in the prior six weeks.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

The RBI intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

India’s forex reserves hit over 21-month high

The rupee is expected to trade in a tight range against the U.S. dollar this year as the RBI continues to intervene to manage the exchange rate despite aggressive market bets for U.S. interest rate cuts, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the reported week, the rupee traded in a narrow range of 83.0950 to 83.3500 against the dollar, and logged marginal weekly losses.

The domestic currency settled at 83.15 on Friday, little changed for this week.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
----------------------------------------------------
                              Dec 29       Dec 22
                               2023         2023
----------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      551,615      549,747
Gold                          48,328       47,474
SDRs                          18,365       18,327
Reserve Tranche Position       4,892        4,894
----------------------------------------------------
Total                        623,200      620,441
----------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India's forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters

India’s forex reserves rise for seventh week, hit near 22-month high

10 minutes of chaos: KSE-100 reacts negatively as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee drifts higher against US dollar

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

KE enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’ killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Read more stories