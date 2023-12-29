BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,387 Increased By 28.2 (0.44%)
BR30 22,713 Increased By 164.6 (0.73%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s forex reserves hit over 21-month high

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 07:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s foreign exchange reserves increased for a sixth consecutive week, reaching an over 21-month high of $620.44 billion as of Dec. 22, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released on Friday.

The reserves rose by $4.47 billion in the reporting week, after climbing by a total of $25.65 billion in the prior five weeks.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention and the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

India’s forex reserves hit over 1-1/2-year high

For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee traded in the range of 82.9050 to 83.2800 against the dollar and posted its biggest weekly loss in over two months.

The currency settled at 83.2075 on Friday, shedding 0.5% of its value in 2023, its smallest annual percentage change in at least 20 years.

  FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million US dollars)
----------------------------------------------------
                              Dec 22       Dec 15
                               2023         2023
----------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets       549,747      545,048
Gold                          47,474       47,577
SDRs                          18,327       18,323
Reserve Tranche Position       4,894        5,023
----------------------------------------------------
Total                        620,441      615,971
----------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India's forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters

India’s forex reserves hit over 21-month high

Stocks end remarkable 2023 on a high: KSE-100 settles at 62,451 after 0.64% gain

Inter-bank market: rupee closes 2023 at 281.86 against US dollar

IHC allows PTI leaders, lawyers to hold election meetings with Imran Khan in jail

Fake news being used to portray state in decline: COAS

Gas crisis continues: SSGC suspends supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh

Israeli tanks, missiles attack Gaza as Palestinian death toll keeps rising

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Oil prices set to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat

Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph

Read more stories