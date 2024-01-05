BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
Jan 05, 2024
List of key Golden Globe nominees

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:14pm
View of atmosphere during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Press Preview and Red Carpet Rollout at The Beverly Hilton on January 4, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: AFP
LOS ANGELES: Here are the nominees in key categories for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday.

‘Barbie’ leads the proceedings with nine nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’ with eight – meaning the summer’s “Barbenheimer” phenomenon will be all over the film awards circuit.

Other films with five or more nominations are Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Past Lives.’

FILM

Best film, drama

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

‘Maestro’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Past Lives’

‘The Zone of Interest’

Best film, musical or comedy

‘Air’

‘American Fiction’

‘Barbie’

‘The Holdovers’

‘May December’

‘Poor Things’

Best actor, drama

Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’

Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Colman Domingo, ‘Rustin’

Barry Keoghan, ‘Saltburn’

Cillian Murphy, ‘Oppenheimer’

Andrew Scott, ‘All of Us Strangers’

Best actress, drama

Annette Bening, ‘Nyad’

Lily Gladstone, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Sandra Huller, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Greta Lee, ‘Past Lives’

Carey Mulligan, ‘Maestro’

Cailee Spaeny, ‘Priscilla’

Best actor, musical or comedy

Nicolas Cage, ‘Dream Scenario’

Timothee Chalamet, ‘Wonka’

Matt Damon, ‘Air’

Paul Giamatti, ‘The Holdovers’

Joaquin Phoenix, ‘Beau is Afraid’

Jeffrey Wright, ’American Fiction;

Best actress, musical or comedy

Fantasia Barrino, ‘The Color Purple’

Jennifer Lawrence, ‘No Hard Feelings’

Natalie Portman, ‘May December’

Alma Poysti, ‘Fallen Leaves’

Margot Robbie, ‘Barbie’

Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe, ‘Poor Things’

Robert De Niro, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, ‘Barbie’

Charles Melton, ‘May December’

Mark Ruffalo, ‘Poor Things’

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, ‘The Color Purple’

Jodie Foster, ‘Nyad’

Julianne Moore, ‘May December’

Rosamund Pike, ‘Saltburn’

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, ‘The Holdovers’

Best director

Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’

Greta Gerwig, ‘Barbie’

Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things’

Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’

Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Celine Song, ‘Past Lives’

Best non-English language film

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

‘Fallen Leaves’

‘Io Capitano’

‘Past Lives’

‘Society of the Snow’

‘The Zone of Interest’

Best cinematic and box office achievement (new award):

‘Barbie’

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Best animated feature

‘The Boy and the Heron’

‘Elemental’

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

‘Suzume’

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

‘Wish’

TELEVISION

Best drama series

‘1923’

‘The Crown’

‘The Diplomat’

‘The Last of Us’

‘The Morning Show’

‘Succession’

Best drama actor

Brian Cox, ‘Succession’

Kieran Culkin, ‘Succession’

Gary Oldman, ‘Slow Horses’

Pedro Pascal, ‘The Last of Us’

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Dominic West, ‘The Crown’

Best drama actress

Helen Mirren, ‘1923’

Bella Ramsey, ‘The Last of Us’

Keri Russell, ‘The Diplomat’

Sarah Snook, ‘Succession’

Imelda Staunton, ‘The Crown’

Emma Stone, ‘The Curse’

Best musical or comedy series

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Barry’

‘The Bear’

‘Jury Duty’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Ted Lasso’

Best musical or comedy actor

Bill Hader, ‘Barry’

Steve Martin, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’

Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’

Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’

Best musical or comedy actress

Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’

Elle Fanning, ‘The Great’

Selena Gomez, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Natasha Lyonne, ‘Poker Face’

Best limited series or TV movie

‘All the Light We Cannot See’

‘Beef’

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

‘Fargo’

‘Fellow Travelers’

‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Best limited series or TV movie actor

Matt Bomer, ‘Fellow Travelers’

Sam Claflin, ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

Jon Hamm, ‘Fargo’

Woody Harrelson, ‘White House Plumbers’

David Oyelowo, ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

Steven Yeun, ‘Beef’

Best limited series or TV movie actress

Riley Keough, ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

Brie Larson, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Elizabeth Olsen, ‘Love & Death’

Juno Temple, ‘Fargo’

Rachel Weisz, ‘Dead Ringers’

Ali Wong, ‘Beef’

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television (new award):

Ricky Gervais, ‘Armageddon’

Trevor Noah, ‘Where Was I’

Chris Rock, “Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer, ‘Emergency Contact’

Sarah Silverman, ‘Someone You Love’

Wanda Sykes, ‘I’m an Entertainer’

FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS

‘Barbie’ - 9

‘Oppenheimer’ - 8

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ - 7

‘Poor Things’ - 7

‘Past Lives’ - 5

