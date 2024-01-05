Two terrorists, including a “highly wanted” killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Two terrorists, including a highly wanted, were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in the Tank District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The opertion was conducted on reported presence of terrorists, the Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) said.

“On night 4/5 January 2024, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Tank District, on reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists, including HVT Gul Yousaf alias Toor, were sent to hell,” it said.

Terrorist Gul Yousaf had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, including high profile terrorist attacks in Tank and DI Khan districts as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians. He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies and the government had fixed a head money of Rs2.5 million on him, the ISPR statement read.

“Local populace appreciated the efforts of the security forces in maintaining peace and stability in the area” it said.

Earlier this week, four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District.

In 2023, Pakistan witnessed the highest number of terrorist attacks since 2014, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).