Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces on Tuesday killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan District, the military’s media affairs wing said.

An intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists during the operation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“As a result, four terrorists were sent to hell including a suicide bomber,” the ISPR said, adding the “terrorist’s hideouts were also busted during the operation.”

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and were planning to conduct a high profile terrorist attack, which was averted due to proactive response by the security forces.” the ISPR said.

The statement said that arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

According to the statement, a sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR added.