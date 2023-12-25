Pakistan’s enemies are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, political vulnerabilities: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Monday that enemies of Pakistan were hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, ethnic, and political vulnerabilities.

“We have to stand together and united to rise as a resolute and strong nation,” COAS remarked as he joined the Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi in Christmas celebrations, a press release from the the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Army chief expressed reverence for religious community and stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

“Islam teaches us the lesson of peace, friendship, and encourages interfaith harmony which is the need of the hour, the military’s media wing quoted him as saying.

COAS also stressed upon the importance of having correct perspective, truth and knowledge based opinions about national issues rather than following rhetoric and propaganda, to address complex challenges and issues.

While paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision and leadership on his 147th birthday, Army chief quoted Quaid’s historical remarks made in his speech on August 11, 1947 while addressing the Constituent Assembly. “You are free. You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan.”

The congregation welcomed COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity.

Army chief wished Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan. He also befittingly acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by the entire Christian community of Pakistan in all the fields and domains, the ISPR statement said.