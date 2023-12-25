BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 25, 2023
Pakistan

Pakistan’s enemies are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, political vulnerabilities: COAS

  • "We have to stand together and united to rise as a resolute and strong nation," Army chief says
BR Web Desk Published December 25, 2023 Updated December 25, 2023 06:22pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Monday that enemies of Pakistan were hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, ethnic, and political vulnerabilities.

“We have to stand together and united to rise as a resolute and strong nation,” COAS remarked as he joined the Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi in Christmas celebrations, a press release from the the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

PM Kakar stresses on upholding Quaid’s guiding principles

Army chief expressed reverence for religious community and stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

“Islam teaches us the lesson of peace, friendship, and encourages interfaith harmony which is the need of the hour, the military’s media wing quoted him as saying.

COAS also stressed upon the importance of having correct perspective, truth and knowledge based opinions about national issues rather than following rhetoric and propaganda, to address complex challenges and issues.

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

While paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision and leadership on his 147th birthday, Army chief quoted Quaid’s historical remarks made in his speech on August 11, 1947 while addressing the Constituent Assembly. “You are free. You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan.”

The congregation welcomed COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity.

Army chief wished Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan. He also befittingly acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by the entire Christian community of Pakistan in all the fields and domains, the ISPR statement said.

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Dec 25, 2023 06:51pm
Nicely and correctly said ...... let's hope this was not just a cosmetic photo opportunity.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Raj Dec 25, 2023 07:36pm
Two observations: 1) Not True 2) Even if true, you don’t like your own bitter medicine? eh:))
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fatima Dec 25, 2023 07:39pm
Hmm, need some introspection
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ch K A Nye Dec 25, 2023 08:12pm
There's always someone else to blame isn't there? Man up, grow a pair and take responsibility for the havoc that is destroying the country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
zh Dec 25, 2023 08:41pm
The enemies of the country are within and not without. These enemies are active, powerful and everybody can see them and hear them.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

