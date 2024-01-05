BAFL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
Haley, DeSantis turn fire on Trump in GOP race

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2024 10:42am
LOS ANGELES: Two Republicans jostling for a distant second place behind Donald Trump in their race to be party flag-bearer took pot shots at the former US president Thursday, days before the first vote in the White House nomination process.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and one-time UN ambassador Nikki Haley turned their fire on their party’s presumptive nominee just 11 days before Republican voters in Iowa gather to make their choice.

Neither candidate much mentioned the other during back-to-back “town hall” events on CNN.

Instead, they both sought to paint their own candidacies as a better bet than Trump to unseat Democratic President Joe Biden in November’s presidential election.

“The reality is, rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him,” Haley, a former South Carolina governor, told an invited audience in the Midwestern state.

“We can’t have a country in disarray, and a world on fire, and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it.”

Republicans round on surging Haley in fiery US primary debate

Haley has increasingly looked like the establishment Republican candidate for a section of the party desperate to leave Trump behind.

She pointed Thursday to polls that show her with a double-digit win over Biden in a general election, which she claimed would give her a mandate to implement Republican policies.

“A mandate to secure our border, no more excuses. A mandate to bring law and order back to our country and a mandate of a strong America that we can be proud of.

“That’s what I think we need to do. It is time to move past president Trump and it is time to start focusing on how to strengthen America.”

DeSantis, who started 2023 flying high as the most likely non-Trump candidate in a crowded field but has lost altitude, also sang a similar tune on the need to move on this November.

“You don’t want it to be a referendum on Trump and the past,” he said.

“You want it to be a referendum on Biden’s failures, on our positive vision for this country. I offer that.”

Trump, 77, faces 91 felony charges over business fraud, mishandled classified documents and a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

He has parried those charges – calling them a political witch hunt, much to the delight of his vocal, right-wing base.

Party rivals have pulled their punches, wary of alienating that base, but on Thursday, both candidates went for him.

In a bold strike sure to ruffle feathers in the largely anti-abortion Republican Party, DeSantis blasted Trump on the issue.

“Of course not,” he said when asked if Trump was pro-life.

Haley addressed Trump’s legal woes, hinting she would pardon him if elected.

But, she noted: “Nobody gets pardoned if you’re not guilty.”

Despite assured performances from each of them on Thursday, polls suggest both Haley and DeSantis have a mountain to climb.

The latest edition of the influential Des Moines Register Iowa Poll shows 51 percent of likely Republican caucus-goers picking Trump, up from 43 percent in October.

