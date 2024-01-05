BAFL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
BIPL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
DFML 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.28%)
DGKC 83.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.34%)
FABL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
FCCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
GGL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.85%)
HBL 117.38 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 121.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.94%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.25%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.22%)
OGDC 126.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.26%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.57%)
PIOC 124.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.05%)
PPL 128.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
PRL 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
SSGC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.87%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 86.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
UNITY 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
BR100 6,697 Increased By 33.5 (0.5%)
BR30 24,375 Increased By 213 (0.88%)
KSE100 64,931 Increased By 292 (0.45%)
KSE30 21,698 Increased By 61.1 (0.28%)
Australian shares set for worst week in 2-1/2 months; investors eye CPI data

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 10:04am

Australian shares inched higher on Friday, but were poised for their worst week since late October as caution prevailed ahead of a key domestic inflation report that could provide clues on the central bank’s next moves.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged 0.1% higher to 7,503.70 by 0018 GMT.

The benchmark has declined 1.1% so far this week after five straight weekly gains.

The country’s monthly inflation report for November, due next week, will be a key indicator for market participants to gauge the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decisions for the year ahead.

The RBA is likely to start easing its monetary policy as soon as May or June, even if the central bank has a nominal tightening bias.

Globally, market participants tempered their expectations of multiple interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year.

Australia shares starts 2024 higher on rate-cut hopes

In Sydney, banks led the gains on Friday, rising 0.5%.

However, they were set for their first weekly decline since mid-November.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.7% on Friday, while Westpac was up 0.1%.

Gold stocks gained 0.8% after four straight sessions of falls, as bullion prices recovered overnight.

Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining climbed 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

Tech firms dropped for a third consecutive session, falling 1.3%, and were on track for their worst week since mid-October. Sector major Xero fell 1.1% on Friday, while WiseTech Global lost 1.6%.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.1% to 11,747.52 and was set for its first weekly decline in more than two months.

Australian shares

