BAFL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
BIPL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.84%)
DGKC 82.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
FABL 33.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HBL 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.6%)
HUBC 120.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.67%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
KEL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 125.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PIOC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.56%)
PPL 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.87%)
PRL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.34%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
SSGC 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
TRG 86.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.05%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.08%)
BR30 24,216 Increased By 19 (0.08%)
KSE100 64,657 Increased By 9.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 21,660 Increased By 25.3 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Toll in deadliest Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 32

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2024 02:46pm

KYIV: A December 29 missile strike killed 32 people in Kyiv, authorities said Thursday, raising the toll of the deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital since the war began.

Russia has in recent days intensified aerial attacks against Ukraine, which says it has enough munition to withstand a few powerful assaults but would soon need more aid.

“The total number of dead as a result of the enemy missile attack on December 29 is 32 people,” said the head of the Kyiv military administration Sergiy Popko.

NATO, Ukraine to discuss air defence after Russian strikes

Thirty people were wounded, he added.

All the 32 killed were in a warehouse, Ukrainian authorities said. Russia says it only targets military infrastructure.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko had said on Saturday that the December 29 strike was “the largest in terms of civilian casualties.”

Russia had on that day launched 158 missiles and drones over Ukraine, the air force said, in an attempt to overwhelm air defences. The attack killed at least 55 people and wounded 170.

Ukraine has retaliated and the Russian border region of Belgorod faced a wave of attacks over the weekend, with 25 people killed – an unprecedented toll since the beginning of the offensive almost two years ago.

Ukraine KYIV Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian strikes

Comments

1000 characters

Toll in deadliest Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 32

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.8%

Jul-Nov FDI jumps 8.1pc to $656.1m YoY

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil extends gains on Middle East supply worries

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Read more stories