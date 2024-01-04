EU’s Borrell condemns ‘terrorist attack’ in call with Iran FM

BRUSSELS: The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell offered his condolences to Iran after what he described as a “terrorist attack” that killed 95 people during a call Wednesday with Iran’s foreign minister.

Twin bomb blasts in southern Iran ripped through a crowd commemorating Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani four years after his death in a US strike.

The attacks remain unclaimed but Iran has blamed Israel and the United States.

Borrell spoke to Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “to convey condolences following the horrific bombings today in Kerman that killed dozens of civilians”, the EU’s foreign policy chief said on social media.

“I condemned this terrorist attack in the strongest terms and expressed solidarity with the Iranian people,” Borrell added.

The blasts, about 15 minutes apart, struck near the Martyrs Cemetery at the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Kerman, Soleimani’s southern hometown, as supporters gathered to mark his killing in a 2020 US drone strike in Baghdad.