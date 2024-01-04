KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 03, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.94 282.42 AED 76.26 76.95
EURO 305.82 308.70 SR 74.48 75.12
GBP 353.33 356.57 INTERBANK 281.50 281.95
JPY 1.94 1.97
=========================================================================
