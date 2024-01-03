ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) indicted on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case pertaining to contempt of the electoral body.

The hearing was conducted by a four-member bench of the ECP at the Adiala Jail where both Imran and Fawad are incarcerated.

The hearing was then adjourned till January 16.

The ECP had earlier deferred the indictment in the contempt case.

Last year, the electoral watchdog issued contempt notices against the PTI leaders for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner and the ECP.

The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels.

The pair had challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in court while denying the charges.

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief

As per the Election Act 2017, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.”