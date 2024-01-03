BAFL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
BIPL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
DGKC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.59%)
FCCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.97%)
GGL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HBL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.77%)
HUBC 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
OGDC 127.30 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.58%)
PAEL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PIOC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PPL 129.68 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.92%)
PRL 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.88%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
SSGC 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.52%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,673 Increased By 36.9 (0.56%)
BR30 24,196 Increased By 203.1 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

  • Hearing adjourned till January 16
BR Web Desk Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 03:43pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) indicted on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case pertaining to contempt of the electoral body.

The hearing was conducted by a four-member bench of the ECP at the Adiala Jail where both Imran and Fawad are incarcerated.

The hearing was then adjourned till January 16.

The ECP had earlier deferred the indictment in the contempt case.

Last year, the electoral watchdog issued contempt notices against the PTI leaders for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner and the ECP.

The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels.

The pair had challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in court while denying the charges.

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief

As per the Election Act 2017, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.”

Fawad Chaudhry elections general elections PTI Imran Khan ECP General elections Elections commission of Pakistan Elections in Pakistan 2024 general elections pakistan elections General Elections 2024 elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

Rupee registers gains, settles at 281.72 against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats after crossing 65,200

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Level playing field: SC issues notices to Punjab IG, others on PTI’s plea

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreading

Oil prices steady as economic concerns offset Red Sea supply worries

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan fight back from 96-5 to 313 to frustrate Australia

Privatisation of HEC concludes

Read more stories